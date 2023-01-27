agate Prep boys wresting duals from Jan. 26, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Durango 42, Grand Junction 33BoysThursday at Durango106 — Konner Geyler, GJ, won via forfeit; 113 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, pinned Mason Bernal 2:43; 120 — Elijah Ponce, DUR, def. Sam Weirath 0:25; 126 — Landon Scarbrough, GJ, pinned Izik Garrett 1:30; 132 — Riley Belt, DUR, def. Tanner Roahrig 2-0; 138 — Wyatt Bartel, DUR, def. Colton Romero 6-5; 144 — Connor Kinser. GJ, def. Jacob Belt 7-0.150 — Mathias Martinez, GJ, pinned Lane Palmer 0:30; 157 — Gus Halls, DUR, pinned Alex Warburton 2:22; 165 — Dominic Jones, GJ, pinned Jaylen Jeffries 2:53; 175 — Braxton Waddell, DUR, pinned Dalton Dimick 1:50; 190 — Dale Harris, DUR, pinned Eli Schultz 3:18; 215 — Jaden Owens, GJ, pinned Warren Uptain 156; 285 — Brett Franklin, DUR, pinned Jack Banks 2:51.Note — dual started at 106 pounds.Meeker 60, Palisade 9Thursday at Meeker106 — Teagan Young, PAL, def. Dillon Hobbs 12-9; 113 — Reed Goedert, ME, pinned Devland Jones 0:32; 120 — Bow Muxlow, ME, pinned Brady Russell 0:46; 126 — Clay Crawford, ME, def. Tyrus DeSpain 6-1; 132 — Coy Richardson, ME, won via forfeit; 138 — Keyton Young, PAL, pinned Tristan Goodwin 1:56; 144 — Abe Maupin, ME, pinned Lane Holland 0:56.150 — Double forfeit; 157 — Jake Blazon, ME, def. Trevin Brannon 8-6; 165 — Connor Blunt, ME, pinned Warrington Baker 1:24; 175 — Trevor Keys, ME, pinned Jeremiah Woolery 3:16; 190 — Brenden Clatterbaugh, ME, pinned Titus Steel 2:56; 215 — Hayden Shults, ME, pinned Tobyn Trottier 1:25; 285 — Tanner Musser, ME, pinned DeAngelo Dyer 1:44.Note — dual started at 157 pounds.Central 61, Durango 12Thursday at Durango106 — Elijah Hernandez, CEN, won via forfeit; 113 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, def. JP Espinoza 3-0; 120 —Elijah Ponce, DUR, won via forfeit ; 126 — Williams Dean, CEN, pinned Izik Garrett 1:56; 132 — Hassin Maynes, CEN, def. Riley Belt 11-0; 138 — Jordyn Willie, CEN, def. Wyatt Bartel 2-0; 144 — Nick Matthews, CEN, pinned Jacob Belt 1:46.150 — Dagen Harris, CEN, pinned Lane Palmer 1:26; 157 — Amtorres Vargas, CEN, pinned Gus Halls 2:28; 165 — Devin Hickey, CEN, pinned Jaylen Jeffries 2:38; 175 — Jaysten Sanchez, CEN, pinned Braxton Waddell 1:18; 190 — Tyler Ziek, CEN, pinned Dale Harris 0:35; 215 — Jaidyn Willie, CEN, pinned Warren Uptain 4:26; 285 — Brett Franklin, DUR, def. Zach Knowles 10-5.Note — dual started at 113 pounds. 