agate Prep cross country agate for September 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022

Palisade Dawg XC Invitational
Saturday at Riverbend Park

BOYS
Team Scores
1. Grand Junction, 34; 2. Caprock Academy, 41; 3. Palisade, 46.

Individual results
1. Zenon Reece, Palisade 17:11.29; 2. Lukas Olson, Caprock Academy 18:06.61; 3. Connor Kinser, Grand Junction 18:19.04; 4. Tycen LeFebre, Grand Junction 18:44.53; 5. Gabriel Waalkes, Caprock Academy 18:49.19; 6. Albert Booth, Grand Junction 18:50.5; 7. Connor Rix, Caprock Academy 18:59.70; 8. Oliver Maness, Rifle 19:13.91; 9. Quintin Motter, Palisade 19:28.43; 10. Treyton LeFebre, Grand Junction 19:53.69; 11. Dawson David, Palisade 20:10.56; 12. Keegan Seymour, Palisade 20:28.87; 13. Angel Romero, Rifle 20:49.76; 14. Parker Davis, Grand Junction 21:21.89; 15. Rylan Starnes, Caprock Academy 21:31.04; 16. Reed Struwe, Caprock Academy 21:54.7; 17. Nicholas Berry, Grand Junction 22:02.89; 18. Jacob Coombs, Rifle 22:10.84; 19. Brady Russell, Palisade 22:16.97; 20. Will Neese, Palisade 22:26.03; 21. Zachary Ridpath, Grand Junction 22:29.4; 22. Aidan Miracle, Caprock Academy 22:39.85.

GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Caprock Academy, 18; 2. Palisade, 49; 3. Grand Junction, 54.

Individual results
1. Ana Robinson, Rifle 20:18.56; 2. Maddie Grossman, Caprock Academy 20:59.17; 3. Jocelyn Olson, Central Grand Junction 21:10.27; 4. Taylor Skinner, Caprock Academy 21:19.68; 5. Grace Grossman, Caprock Academy 21:28.28; 6. Clara Most, Caprock Academy 22:38.20; 7. Aspen Johnson, Palisade 22:57.91; 8. Jaelyn Hanson Grand Junction 23:17.73; 9. Amy Talbott, Palisade 23:23.74; 10. Devron Skinner, Caprock Academy 23:36.15; 11. Zoe Jones Grand Junction 23:41.75; 12. Jessica Mosby, Palisade 24:00.48; 13. Anna Johnson Grand Junction 24:49.20; 14. Eliza Bell Grand Junction 25:18.73; 15. Miranda Pike, Palisade 25:26.53; 16. Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 25:40.38; 17. Lluvia Molina, Rifle 25:42.77; 18. Abby Price, Palisade 25:47.59; 19. Madalyn Parkhurst Grand Junction 25:57.26; 20. Jasmine Quinones Ordonez, Rifle 26:03.97; 21. Ema Babnic, Palisade 26:07.10; 22. Estella Berry Grand Junction 26:46.54; 23. Brielle Sorensen, Palisade 26:50.82; 24. Grace Bjurstrom, Rifle 31:18.07.