agate Prep cross country results, Aug. 27, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 Basalt Longhorn InvitationalSaturday at Crown Mountain Park, El JebelBOYSTeam Scores1. Fruita Monument 31; 2. Coal Ridge 117; 3. Middle Park 125; 4. (tie) Basalt, Moffat County 129; 6. Rangely 131; 7. Olathe 177; 8. Glenwood Springs 180; 9. Meeker 213; 10. North Fork 233; 11. Soroco 297; 12. Rifle 305Individual results1. Tyler Parker, Coal Ridge, 17:44.30; 2. Carter Unfred, Fruita Monument , 18:08.30; 3. Owen Gifford, Moffat County, 18:33.60; 4. Edwin Ryerson, Aspen, 18:37.70; 5. William Stenhouse, Fruita Monument, 18:45.10; 6. Dylan Campbell, 18:52.90; 7. Dylan Barney, Fruita Monument, 18:59.70; 8. Misha Logan, Basalt High, 19:00.40; 9. James Talbot, Rangely, 19:04.30; 10. Kaden Nelson, Fruita Monument, 19:05.80; 11. Royce Bair, Fruita Monument, 19:07.70.GIRLSTeam Scores1. Fruita Monument 37; 2. Aspen 46; 3. Basalt 58; 4. Glenwood Springs 76; 5. Coal Ridge 135; 6. North Fork 163; 7. Moffat County 164.Individual results1. Ava Lane, Basalt, 19:16.40; 2. Ella Unrein, Fruita Monument, 19:27.10; 3. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 20:17.90; 4. Addison Eyre, Fruita Monument, 20:21.00; 5. Mackenzie Black, Fruita Monument, 20:30.60; 6. Julia Diaz, Aspen, 20:43.30; 7. Michaela Kenny, Aspen, 21:16.00; 8. Ana Robinson, Rifle, 21:36.20; 9. Josie Nance, Middle Park, 21:59.30; 10. Isabella Moon, Basalt , 22:03.60.Other Fruita Finishers: 16. Reagan Geer 22:44.30; 18. Emma Buniger 22:59.70.