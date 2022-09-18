agate Prep cross country results for September 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Demon InvitationalSaturday at Colorado Mountain CollegeBOYSTeam Scores1. Eagle Valley, 63; 2. Glenwood Springs, 69; 3. Coal Ridge, 71; 4. Colorado Rocky Mountain, 87; 5. Palisade, 103; 6. Meeker, 120.Top 10 finishers1. Tyler Parker, Coal Ridge; 19:10.1; 2. Zenon Reece, Palisade, 19:34.8; 3. Ben Oldham, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 20:00.1; 4. Tristan Trantow, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 20:19.9; 5. Dylan Campbell, Coal Ridge, 20:49.9; 6. Tanner Merritt, Glenwood Springs, 20:56.1; 7. Dallin Karren, Coal Ridge; 21:06.3; 8. Henry O’Hagan 21:15.1; 9. Eric Asselin, Eagle Valley, 21:21.5; 10. Sebastian Torres, Eagle Valley, 21:21.6.Other local finishersQuintin Motter, Palisade, 22:24.8; Keegan Seymour, Palisade, 22:55.5; Dawson David, Palisade, 23:15.2; Brady Russell, Palisade, 23:32.4; Will Neese, Palisade, 25:03.1.GIRLSTeam Scores1. Glenwood Springs, 38; 2. Eagle Valley, 49; 3. Coal Ridge, 66; 4. Colorado Rocky Mountain, 117; 5. Palisade, 127; 6. Rifle, 139.Top 10 finishers1. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 21:55.8; 2. Ana Robinson, Rifle, 23:26.1; 3. Brighton Bair, Meeker, 24:22.5; 4. Clara Brosius, Eagle Valley, 25:19.8; 5. Ellis Hutchens, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 25:28.1; 6. Marilynn Stephens, Coal Ridge, 25:30.2; 7. Olivia Ingoldsby, Eagle Valley, 25:31.8; 8. Cate Simpson, Glenwood Springs, 25:38.8; 9. Gwynn, Apostolik, Coal Ridge, 25:39.4; 10. Taia Nykerk, Glenwood Springs, 25:47.4.Other local finishersJessica Mosby, Palisade, 27:11.5; Amy Talbott, Palisade, 27:26.6; Kenzie Rewold, Palisade, 28:10.1; Sophia Dery, Palisade, 28:52.4; Abby Price, Palisade, 29:00.6; Miranda Pike, Palisade, 29:30.1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Team Cross Country Agate Sport Boy Prep Girl Name Invitational Finisher College Colorado Mountain Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 56° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/56° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 57° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/57° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM Sunset: 07:17:40 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 60° 88° Mon Monday 88°/60° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 52% 61° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/61° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 92% 58° 68° Wed Wednesday 68°/58° Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 92% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 56% 56° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/56° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 51° 75° Fri Friday 75°/51° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business