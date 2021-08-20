CHSAANow.com Preseason Polls
Voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will factor into postseason seeding. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Valor Christian (6) 0-0 86
2 Cherry Creek (3) 0-0 84
3 Columbine 0-0 68
4 Ralston Valley 0-0 46
5 Legend 0-0 39
6 Regis Jesuit 0-0 31
7 Pomona 0-0 29
8 Eaglecrest 0-0 26
9 Grandview 0-0 24
10 Fairview 0-0 21
Others receiving votes: Cherokee Trail 20, Arapahoe 15, Mountain Vista 3, Mullen 2, Castle View 1
Class 4A
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Palmer Ridge (5) 0-0 110
2 Loveland (7) 0-0 107
3 Dakota Ridge 0-0 92
4 Broomfield (1) 0-0 83
5 Fountain-Fort Carson 0-0 68
6 Ponderosa 0-0 56
7 Montrose 0-0 54
8 Pueblo West 0-0 52
9 Skyline 0-0 22
10 Vista Ridge 0-0 21
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 20, Erie 19, Windsor 16, Fruita Monument 14, Vista PEAK 8, Longmont 7, Heritage 5, Brighton 5, Gateway 5, Bear Creek 4, Denver South 1, Monarch 1
Class 3A
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Roosevelt (4) 0-0 91
2 Durango (3) 0-0 77
3 Mead (3) 0-0 62
4 Holy Family 0-0 51
5 Lutheran 0-0 48
6 Pueblo South 0-0 43
7 Thomas Jefferson 0-0 32
8 Palisade 0-0 30
9 Fort Morgan 0-0 26
10 Discovery Canyon 0-0 20
Others receiving votes: Frederick 16, Conifer 12, Harrison 9, Evergreen 8, Glenwood Springs 6, Green Mountain 6, Pueblo East 5, Canon City 4, Pueblo County 2, Mountain View 1, George Washington 1
Class 2A
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Eaton (7) 0-0 110
2 Rifle (5) 0-0 102
3 The Classical Academy 0-0 84
4 Resurrection Christian 0-0 67
5 Basalt (1) 0-0 56
6 Delta 0-0 55
7 Sterling 0-0 49
8 Platte Valley 0-0 45
9 Lamar 0-0 23
10 Severance 0-0 20
Others receiving votes: Manitou Springs 18, Englewood 14, Pagosa Springs 11, Bayfield 8, Alamosa 8, The Academy 7, La Junta 7, Northfield 7, Faith Christian 6, Brush 4, Valley 3, Berthoud 3, Moffat County 3, University 3, Aspen 1, D’Evelyn 1
Class 1A
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Limon (9) 0-0 134
2 Strasburg (1) 0-0 117
3 Centauri (4) 0-0 109
4 Florence 0-0 74
5 Wray 0-0 70
6 Buena Vista 0-0 50
7 North Fork 0-0 45
8 Holyoke 0-0 44
9 Meeker 0-0 37
10 Highland 0-0 35
Others receiving votes: Bennett 12, Peyton 10, Monte Vista 8, Colorado Springs Christian 6, Yuma 5, Flatirons Academy 5, Gunnison 2, Wiggins 2
Class A 8-Man
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Sedgwick County (8) 0-0 121
2 Sanford (4) 0-0 112
3 Merino (1) 0-0 85
4 Mancos 0-0 61
5 Dove Creek 0-0 53
6 Holly 0-0 51
7 Haxtun 0-0 49
8 Dayspring Christian 0-0 39
9 Fowler 0-0 29
10 Hoehne 0-0 28
Others receiving votes: Swink 16, Crowly County 15, Rangely 14, Denver Christian 9, West Grand 7, Byers 6, Front Range Christian 5, Simla 5, Pikes Peak Christian 4, Calhan 3, John Mall 2, Norwood 2, West Grand 2, Akron 2, Lyons 2.
Class A 6-Man
Rk Team W-L Pts
1 Granada (6) 0-0 114
2 Cheyenne Wells (4) 0-0 99
3 Fleming (2) 0-0 85
4 Stratton 0-0 83
5 Prairie 0-0 74
6 Cheraw 0-0 49
7 Briggsdale 0-0 44
8 Idalia 0-0 30
9 Genoa-Hugo 0-0 18
10 Eads 0-0 12
Others receiving votes: North Park 11, Arickaree/Woodlin 10, Sierra Grande 9, Branson/Kim 9, Kit Carson 6, High Plains 5, Mountain Valley 2