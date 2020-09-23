Fall Schedules
Times and dates TBD
Cedaredge
Class 1A Western Clope Conference
Week Opponent
1 Del Norte*
2 at Olathe
3 Gunnison
4 at Meeker
5 at Paonia
6 Hotchkiss
Delta
Class 2A West Conference
1 at Bayfield*
2 Middle Park
3 at Woodland Park
4 Englewood
5 at Moffat County
6 Elizabeth
Hotchkiss
Class 1A Western Slope Conference
1 at Dolores*
2 Paonia
3 Meeker
4 at Olathe
5 Gunnison
6 at Cedaredge
Meeker
Class 1A Western Slope Conference
1 at Ignacio*
2 Gunnison
3 at Hotchkiss
4 Cedaredge
5 at Olathe
6 Paonia
Montrose
Class 4A Western Slope Conference
1 Chatfield*
2 at Fruita Monument
3 Grand Junction
4 at Palmer Ridge
5 at Ponderosa
6 Central
Olathe
Class 1A Western Slope Conference
1 at Trinidad*
2 Cedaredge
3 at Paonia
4 Hotchkiss
5 Meeker
6 at Gunnisone
Paonia
Class 1A Western Slope Conference
1 Rye*
2 at Hotchkiss
3 Olathe
4 at Gunnison
5 Cedaredge
6 at Meeker
*Nonconference game