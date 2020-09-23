Fall Schedules

Times and dates TBD

Cedaredge

Class 1A Western Clope Conference

Week Opponent

1 Del Norte*

2 at Olathe

3 Gunnison

4 at Meeker

5 at Paonia

6 Hotchkiss

Delta

Class 2A West Conference

1 at Bayfield*

2 Middle Park

3 at Woodland Park

4 Englewood

5 at Moffat County

6 Elizabeth

Hotchkiss

Class 1A Western Slope Conference

1 at Dolores*

2 Paonia

3 Meeker

4 at Olathe

5 Gunnison

6 at Cedaredge

Meeker

Class 1A Western Slope Conference

1 at Ignacio*

2 Gunnison

3 at Hotchkiss

4 Cedaredge

5 at Olathe

6 Paonia

Montrose

Class 4A Western Slope Conference

1 Chatfield*

2 at Fruita Monument

3 Grand Junction

4 at Palmer Ridge

5 at Ponderosa

6 Central

Olathe

Class 1A Western Slope Conference

1 at Trinidad*

2 Cedaredge

3 at Paonia

4 Hotchkiss

5 Meeker

6 at Gunnisone

Paonia

Class 1A Western Slope Conference

1 Rye*

2 at Hotchkiss

3 Olathe

4 at Gunnison

5 Cedaredge

6 at Meeker

*Nonconference game

Tags

