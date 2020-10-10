Standley Lake 19, Grand Junction 13
Friday at Stocker Stadium
Standley Lake 13 3 3 0 — 19
Grand Junction 6 0 0 7 — 13
SL — Kayden Strock 75 kickoff return (Logan Thille kick)
GJ — Chayton Moffitt 48 pass from Peyton Brock (kick failed)
SL — Dylan Graham 41 pass from Jake Worm (2-point conversion failed)
SL — Thille 39 field goal
SL — Thille 22 field goal
GJ — Braden Prettyman 42 pass from Brock (Matt Parkes kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Standley Lake: Evan Shanks 5-1, Cannon Frost 4-(-1), Pete Biller 1-(-2), Worm 6-(-5), Blake Stout 9-(-7). Grand Junction: Kory Christensen 10-18, Brock 6-10, Aiden Johnson 3-8.
PASSING — Standley Lake: Worm 9-24-0-169. Grand Junction: Brock 16-29-1-203.
RECEIVING — Standley Lake: Graham 3-80, Strock 2-35, Troy McCarthy 1-32, Biller 2-20, Stout 1-2. Grand Junction: Moffitt 5-94, Prettyman 2-66, Isreal Lane 3-14, Gavin Walsh 2-10, Kyden Simpson 2-10, Johnson 1-7, Josh Suplizio 1-2.
Hotchkiss 52, Dolores 0
Thursday at Dolores
Hotchkiss 38 7 7 0 — 52
Dolores 0 0 0 0 — 0
H — Mordecai White 80 kickoff return (kick failed)
H — Yahir Chavez 75 run (2-point conversion failed)
H — Blaine Peebles 50 punt return (Maddie Brezonick kick)
H — Adam Smith 16 run (kick failed)
H — Peebles 60 punt return (Brezonick kick)
H — Traycer Hall 7 run (kick failed)
H — Peebles 31 pass from Chavez (Brezonick kick)
H — Peebles 60 punt return (Brezonick kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Hotchkiss: Yahir Chavez 1-65; Mordecai White 3-51; Adam Smith 3-51; Dylan Prescott 3-42; Hunter Moreno 2-12; Drayden Taylor 1-11; Traycer Hall 1-10; Alan Rios 1-5.
PASSING — Hotchkiss: Chavez 2-3-0-58.
RECEIVING — Hotchkiss: Blaine Peebles 1-45; Micha Defield 1-13.