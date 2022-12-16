agate Prep girls basketball boxes, Dec. 15, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GirlsMead 71, Central 51MEAD — Brennan 2 5-6 10, Charlo 6 4-4 19, Kron 1 0-0 3, Haley 5 0-0 11, Wurth 3 3-3 10, Haan 7 3-4 18. Totals: 24 15-17.CENTRAL — A. Wagner 0 7-8 7, Ritterbush 1 0-0 3, B. Wagner 3 5-6 14, Stillson 1 0-0 2, Manzanarez 4 4-7 14, Bryant 2 1-2 5, Hernandez 2 0-0 6. Totals: 13 17-23 51.Mead 15 23 20 13 — 71Central 10 14 16 11 — 513-point goals: M 8 (Charlo 3, Brennan, Kron, Haley, Wurth, Haan), C 8 (B. Wagner 3, Manzanarez 2, Hernandez 2, Ritterbush).Total Fouls: M 23, C 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Mead coach.D’Evelyn 60, Palisade 27D’EVELYN — Taylor 5 0-0 12, Schonberger 1 1-2 4, Passarelli 2 0-0 5, Dalla 2 0-0 4, Khatsianevich 1 0-0 2, Marvel 7 5-8 21, Gersabeck 1 2-2 4, McMann 3 0-0 8. Totals: 22 9-12 60.PALISADE — Ritterbush 5 0-1 10, Simons 4 0-0 10, Cameron 0 0-1 0, Snover 0 0-1 0, La. Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Ly. Lancaster 1 0-0 3, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-2 27.D’Evelyn 13 16 16 15 — 60Palisade 9 5 7 6 — 273-point goals: D 8 (Taylor 2, Marvel 2, McMann 2, Schonberger, Passarelli), P 3 (Simons 2, Ly. Lancaster).Total Fouls: D 13, P 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Classic Palisade Winter Girlswinner X Total P. Fouled Linguistics Evelyn Taylor Dalla Lancaster Marvel Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 15° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/15° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:25:56 AM Sunset: 04:52:50 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 11° 30° Fri Friday 30°/11° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:36 AM Sunset: 04:53:08 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 12° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/12° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 04:53:29 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 13° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/13° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:51 AM Sunset: 04:53:52 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 20° 35° Mon Monday 35°/20° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:26 AM Sunset: 04:54:17 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 19° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:59 AM Sunset: 04:54:43 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 22° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/22° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM Sunset: 04:55:12 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business