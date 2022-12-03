agate Prep girls basketball boxes, Dec. 2, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Palisade 47, Aspen 4Friday at Brenda Patch Tournament Roaring Fork HSPALISADE — Ritterbush 6 0-0 12, Cameron 4 0-0 9, La. Lancaster 2 0-0 4, Ly. Lancaster 2 0-0 4, Seriani 0 0-2 0, MacAskill 1 1-2 3, Bunker 3 2-2 9, Inman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 3-6 47.ASPEN — Woods 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 2-2 2, Bernendo 1 0-0 2, Verhry 0 0-2 0, Buck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 2-4 4.Palisade 15 14 11 8 — 47Aspen 0 2 0 2 — 43-point goals: P 2 (Cameron, Bunker).Total Fouls: P 7, A 5. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Fruita Monument 53, Viewmont, Utah 26Friday at Uintah, UtahFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 7 1-3 19, Mason 2 1-2 6, Hafey 2 0-2 5, Brammar 2 4-4 8, Turner 4 0-0 8, Eyre 2 0-0 4, O’Hara 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-13 53.VIEWMONT — Stout 1 1-2 3, Silva 1 2-2 4, Lindsey 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Gunnell 1 0-0 2, Mickelson 3 0-0 6, A. Mulitalo 3 1-1 7. Totals: 11 4-5 26.Fruita Monument 14 14 11 14 — 53Viewmont 6 2 9 9 — 263-point goals: FM 6 (Campbell 4, Mason, Hafey).Total Fouls: FM 13, V 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Central 58, Pueblo County 24Friday at Palmer TournamentCENTRAL — A. Wagner 1 1-1 3, Ritterbush 3 0-0 6, B. Wagner 7 0-1 17, Stillson 1 1-5 3, Manzanarez 6 3-4 18, Diaz 1 0-1 2, Kellerby 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 7-14 58.PUEBLO SOUTH — Z. Stupnik 3 0-2 6, Romero 1 0-0 2, Kirkland 0 2-6 2, McCafferty 1 0-1 2, R. Stupnik 4 0-2 8, Holland 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 2-11 24.Central 18 9 17 14 — 58Pueblo South 3 6 10 5 — 243-point goals: C 7 (B. Wagner 3, Manzanarez 3, Kellerby).Total Fouls: C 14, PS 18. Fouled out: Stillson, Z. Stupnik. Technicals: None. 