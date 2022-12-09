agate Prep girls basketball boxes, Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Ponderosa 53, Grand Junction 24Family Health West Wildcat ClassicThursday at Fruita MonumentPONDEROSA — Ames 0 0-2 0, Spall 6 5-5 17, Schoultz 1 1-2 3, Neale 5 1-4 12, Roderick 1 0-0 2, Diaz 0 1-2 1, Webb 1 0-2 2, Cook 6 3-4 16. Totals: 20 11-21 53.GRAND JUNCTION — Sill 2 4-6 8, Albath 0 2-2 2, Wrich 0 2-2 2, Alderman 1 0-0 2, Lane 2 0-2 4, Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Applegate 1 2-4 4. Totals: 7 10-18 24.Ponderosa 19 14 10 10 — 53Grand Junction 1 10 6 7 — 243-point goals: P 2 (Cook, Neale).Total Fouls: P 17, GJ 17. Fouled out: Applegate, Ames, Webb. Technicals: None.Peak to Peak 45, Palisade 22Demon InvitationalThursday at Glenwood SpringsPALISADE — Ritterbush 1 0-0 2, Cameron 2 4-4 8, Lyla Lancaster 2 0-0 4, Lexi Taylor 1 0-0 2, Lily Taylor 2 0-0 4, MacAskill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-4 22.PEAK TO PEAK — Miller 1 1-2 3, Cook 1 0-0 2, Farher 2 0-0 5, Eschmeyer 11 2-2 25, Warner 3 0-0 7, Lewis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 3-4 45.Palisade 0 8 4 10 — 22Peak to Peak 17 10 8 10 — 453-point goals: PTP 4 (Farher, Eschmeyer, Warner, Lewis).Total Fouls: P 7, PTP 5. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Winner X, Loser XCASTLE VIEW — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .FRUITA MONUMENT — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .Castle View xx xx xx xx — xxFruita Monument xx xx xx xx — xx3-point goals: CV (), FM ().Total Fouls: CV , FM . Fouled out: Xxxx. Technicals: xxx. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Fruita Monument Total Invitational Classic Lewis Miller Ames Grand Junction Roderick Ponderosa Schoultz Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 26° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:32 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:22 AM Sunset: 04:51:44 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 29° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:11 AM Sunset: 04:51:50 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 36° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/36° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:58 AM Sunset: 04:51:58 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 78% 23° 39° Mon Monday 39°/23° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 78% Sunrise: 07:23:44 AM Sunset: 04:52:08 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Tue 39% 16° 31° Tue Tuesday 31°/16° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:24:29 AM Sunset: 04:52:20 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 13° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/13° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:25:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:35 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: WNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business