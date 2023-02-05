agate Prep girls wresting dual Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print District 51 60, Moffat County 24GirlsSaturday at Moffat County100 —Marissa Martinez-Quezada, D51, won via forfeit; 105 — Adrianna Price, MC, pinned Mercedes Miller, D51, in 0:50; 110 — Ayana Moncada, D51, pinned Raegan McMillan, MC, in 0:30; 115 — Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate, D51, pinned Micah Vasquez, MC, in 2:47; 120 — Jacy Stewart, D51, pinned Abby Martinez, MC, in 2:33; 125 — HayLee Staker, MC, pinned Isabella Drysdale, D51, in 1:25; 130 — Mollie Dare, D51, pinned Kayla Deaton, MC, in 2:57.135 — Violet Gray, D51, pinned Cydney Witherell, MC, in 3:00; 140 — Birdie Cameron, D51, won via forfeit; 145 — Claris McCoy, D51, pinned Callah Caperton, MC, in 1:32; 155 — Shylee Tuzon, D51, won via forfeit; 170 — Makaela Simpson, MC, pinned Adalee McNeil, D51, in 3:12; 190 — Rya Burke, D51, won via forfeit; 235 — Kenleigh Pubanz, MC, pinned Mercedes Miller, D51, in 0:50.Note — dual started at 110 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Girl Grammar And Syntax Linguistics Sports Armed Forces Medicine Law Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:17:41 AM Sunset: 05:38:25 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 31° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM Sunset: 05:39:35 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 23% 24° 43° Mon Monday 43°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:15:41 AM Sunset: 05:40:46 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 25° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:39 AM Sunset: 05:41:56 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 21% 21° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:13:36 AM Sunset: 05:43:06 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 19° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:31 AM Sunset: 05:44:16 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 24° 43° Fri Friday 43°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:25 AM Sunset: 05:45:26 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business