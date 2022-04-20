Lady Bear Classic

Tuesday at Rifle Creek Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Montrose 293; 2. Rifle 315; 3. Fruita Monument 318; 4. Palisade 323; 5. Glenwood Springs 329; 6. Aspen 334; 7. Grand Junction 392; 8. Moffat County 400.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Logan Norbega, Vail Mountain 85

Lenna Persson, Aspen 86

Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 89

Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 100

Jadyn Petree, Rifle 101

Savannah Piquette, Montrose 102

Grace DeJulio, Montrose 102

Reagan Hafey, Moffat County 103

Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 104

Sarah Friemel, Glenwood Springs 105

Giada Amundson, Montrose 105

Sierra Mihavetz, Montrose 105

Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 107

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 107

Ally Seriani, Palisade 107

Other area finishers (not in top 15)

Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 109

Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 109

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 109

Kyndall Toft, Palisade 114

Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 117

Hailey Tuller, Palisade 126

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 132

Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 153