agate Prep golf agate, April 19, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Lady Bear ClassicTuesday at Rifle Creek Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Montrose 293; 2. Rifle 315; 3. Fruita Monument 318; 4. Palisade 323; 5. Glenwood Springs 329; 6. Aspen 334; 7. Grand Junction 392; 8. Moffat County 400.Individual Scores (Top 15)Logan Norbega, Vail Mountain 85Lenna Persson, Aspen 86Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 89Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 100Jadyn Petree, Rifle 101Savannah Piquette, Montrose 102Grace DeJulio, Montrose 102Reagan Hafey, Moffat County 103Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 104Sarah Friemel, Glenwood Springs 105Giada Amundson, Montrose 105Sierra Mihavetz, Montrose 105Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 107Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 107Ally Seriani, Palisade 107Other area finishers (not in top 15)Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 109Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 109Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 109Kyndall Toft, Palisade 114Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 117Hailey Tuller, Palisade 126Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 132Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 153