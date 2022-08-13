agate Prep golf agate (copy) Aug 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montezuma-Cortez 2022 TournamentFriday at Conquistador Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Colorado Academy 22; 2. Montrose 236; 3. Montezuma-Cortez 236; 4. Gunnison 241; 5. Durango 247, 6. Pagosa Springs 247; 7. Telluride 250; 8. Palisade 256, 9. Alamosa 322.Individual Scores (Top 15)Jonathon Smith, Pagosa Springs 70J.T. Timmers, Colorado Academy 73Thayer Plewe, Montezuma-Cortez 73Corbin Bank, Colorado Academy 74TJ Giordano, Colorado Academy 75Carson Zummach, Gunnison 76Zachary Griswold, Durango 77Connor Bell, Montrose 77Hunter Brackett, Telluride 78Eli Holden, Durango 79Colgin Youssi, Colorado Academy 79Teddy Hardy, Colorado Academy 79Mason Weitman, Gunnison 79Kyden Adams, Montrose 79Other area finishers (not in top 15)Alex Morrall, Palisade 82Blake Hooker, Palisade 86Ian Allen, Palisade 88Stewart Nowak, Palisade 93Joe Morgan, Palisade 94 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Montezuma Cortez Boys Military Tournament Palisade Colorado Academy Modern History Durango Corbin Bank Ian Allen Stewart Nowak Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:34 AM Sunset: 08:11:27 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 34% 66° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/66° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:10 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 24% 66° 87° Mon Monday 87°/66° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM Sunset: 08:08:53 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 22% 67° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:34 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 67° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 66° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM Sunset: 08:04:54 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 24% 64° 89° Fri Friday 89°/64° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM Sunset: 08:03:33 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business