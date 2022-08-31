agate Prep golf agate for August 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Gypsum Creek TournamentTuesday at Gypsum Creek Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Steamboat Springs, 230; 2. Gunnison, 242; 3. Vail Mountain, 244; 4. Basalt, 249; 5. Eagle Valley, 252; 6. Summit, 258; 7. Fruita Monument, 261; 8. Aspen, 266; 9. Coal Ridge, 277; 10. Rifle, 283; 11. Meeker, 293, 12. Battle Mountain, 371.Individual Scores (Top 15)Felix Gruner, Vail Mountain 73Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat Springs 75Tyler Short, Summit 75Michael Dinapoli, Steamboat Springs 76Garrett Exelbert, Basalt 76Colin Kagan, Steamboat Springs 79Mason Weitman, Gunnison 80Carson Zummach, Gunnison 81Preston Pike, Gunnison 81Matthew Cairncross, Aspen 82Alec Claassen, Basalt 82Jonathan Boyer, Eagle Valley 83Tiki Jaffe, Vail Mountain 83Gunther Soltvedt, Eagle Valley 83Will Schwartz, Meeker 84Other area finishers (not in top 15)Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 85Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 88Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 88Jacob Johnson, Fruita Monument 92Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 95 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Gypsum Tournament Weaponry Steamboat Game Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 63° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:04 AM Sunset: 07:47:43 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 63° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/63° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM Sunset: 07:46:12 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 64° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:42:53 AM Sunset: 07:44:41 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:48 AM Sunset: 07:43:09 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 66° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/66° Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM Sunset: 07:41:36 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 100° Sun Sunday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 65° 100° Mon Monday 100°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM Sunset: 07:38:30 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business