Tiger Invitational

Monday at Bookcliff Country Club

Team Scores

1. Eagle Valley, 260; 2. Montrose, 265; 3. Fruita Monument, 270; 4. Battle Mountain, 286; 5. Palisade, 292; 6. Montezuma Cortez, 298; 7. Vail Mountain, 305; 8. Gunnison, 319; 9. Grand Junction, 328; 10. Aspen, 330; 11. Glenwood Springs, 345.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Kylee Hughes, Eagle Valley 80

Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 81

Savanah Piquette, Montrose 83

Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 84

Logan Nobrega, Vail Mountain 85

Lenna Persson, Aspen 85

Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 89

Ally Seriani, Palisade 91

Siera Milhavetz, Montrose 91

Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 91

Lily Suman, Battle Mountain 92

Chesnie Patrick, Montezuma Cortez 92

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 93

Lexi Lowdermilk, Eagle Valley 96

Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 96

Other area finishers

Joceyln Cutshall, Fruita Monument 97

Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 98

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 102

Kyndall Toft, Palisade 103

Macy McComb, Palisade 105

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 105

Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 106

Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 113

Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 113

Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 113

Shea Satterfield, Palisade 114

Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 118

Hailey Tuller, Palisade 127

Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 132

Bulldog Invitational

Monday at Yampa Valley Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Rifle, 281; 2. Steamboat Springs; 323; 3. Moffat County, 349; 4. Central, 365; 5. Battle Mountain, 415; NR. Meeker, 222.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Kaitlyn Grommeck, Steamboat Springs 79

Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 84

Jadyn Petree, Rifle 94

Reagan Hafey, Moffat County 98

Ashley Jewell, Rifle 103

Tuscani Ritter, Central 109

Hailey Kowles, Meeker 110

Vivian Brown, Meeker 112

Mia Cheuvront, Moffat County 119

Catherine Larock, Steamboat Springs 119

Taylor Arledge, Central 120

Molly Allsberry, Steamboat Springs 125

Callie Koellhoffer, Battle Mountain 130

Aftyn Kawcek, Moffat County 132

Callie Epp, Rifle 134

Other area finishers

Trinity Elrod, Central 136

Avery Sutton, Central 146