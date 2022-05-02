agate Prep golf agate for May 3, 2022 May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Tiger InvitationalMonday at Bookcliff Country ClubTeam Scores1. Eagle Valley, 260; 2. Montrose, 265; 3. Fruita Monument, 270; 4. Battle Mountain, 286; 5. Palisade, 292; 6. Montezuma Cortez, 298; 7. Vail Mountain, 305; 8. Gunnison, 319; 9. Grand Junction, 328; 10. Aspen, 330; 11. Glenwood Springs, 345.Individual Scores (Top 15)Kylee Hughes, Eagle Valley 80Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 81Savanah Piquette, Montrose 83Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 84Logan Nobrega, Vail Mountain 85Lenna Persson, Aspen 85Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 89Ally Seriani, Palisade 91Siera Milhavetz, Montrose 91Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 91Lily Suman, Battle Mountain 92Chesnie Patrick, Montezuma Cortez 92Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 93Lexi Lowdermilk, Eagle Valley 96Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 96Other area finishersJoceyln Cutshall, Fruita Monument 97Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 98Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 102Kyndall Toft, Palisade 103Macy McComb, Palisade 105Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 105Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 106Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 113Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 113Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 113Shea Satterfield, Palisade 114Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 118Hailey Tuller, Palisade 127Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 132Bulldog InvitationalMonday at Yampa Valley Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Rifle, 281; 2. Steamboat Springs; 323; 3. Moffat County, 349; 4. Central, 365; 5. Battle Mountain, 415; NR. Meeker, 222.Individual Scores (Top 15)Kaitlyn Grommeck, Steamboat Springs 79Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 84Jadyn Petree, Rifle 94Reagan Hafey, Moffat County 98Ashley Jewell, Rifle 103Tuscani Ritter, Central 109Hailey Kowles, Meeker 110Vivian Brown, Meeker 112Mia Cheuvront, Moffat County 119Catherine Larock, Steamboat Springs 119Taylor Arledge, Central 120Molly Allsberry, Steamboat Springs 125Callie Koellhoffer, Battle Mountain 130Aftyn Kawcek, Moffat County 132Callie Epp, Rifle 134Other area finishersTrinity Elrod, Central 136Avery Sutton, Central 146 