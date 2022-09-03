agate Prep golf agate, Sept. 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Gunnison High School InvitationalFriday at Dos Rios Golf ClubTeam Scores1. Pagosa Springs, 242; 2. Summit, 243; 3. Salida, 244; 4. Palisade, 253; 5. Telluride, 259; 6. Central, 262; 7. Gunnison, 271; 8. Monte Vista, 276; 9. Buena Vista, 278; 10. Montrose, 280; 11. Del Norte, 296; 12. Alamosa, 305; 13. Palisade 2, 314; 14. Gunnison 2, 330; 15. Cedaredge, 332.Individual Scores (Top 15)Jonathon Smith, Pagosa Springs 68Jace Melby, Summit 75Blake Hooker, Palisade 76Liam Ellithorpe, Monte Vista 76Dillon Crabtree, Central 78Eric O’Connor, Salida 78Hunter Brackett, Telluride 79Avery Duquette, Salida 79Kaden Mellott, Monte Vista 80Ben Parra, Del Norte 81Maximillian Kunzek, Summit 82Caleb Freeland, Montrose 82Emmett Murphy, Telluride 84Preston Pike, Gunnison 84Parker Shaham, Central 85Other area finishers (not in top 15)Alex Morrall, Palisade 87Ian Allen, Palisade 90Nicholas Colunga, Central 99Kaden Brokaw, Central 102Joe Morgan, Palisade 103Kale Potter, Palisade 2 104Hunter Wagner, Palisade 2 104Scott Lambert, Palisade 2 106Taylor Cowdrey, Palisade 2 111Stewart Nowak, Palisade 115Max Smith, Palisade 2 117Jackson Martin, Palisade 2 133 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Palisade Agriculture Prep Dos Rios Golf Club Taylor Cowdrey Max Smith Scott Lambert Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 65° 100° Fri Friday 100°/65° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM Sunset: 07:43:12 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 64° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:44 AM Sunset: 07:41:39 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:39 AM Sunset: 07:40:06 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 66° 102° Mon Monday 102°/66° Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM Sunset: 07:38:32 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 66° 102° Tue Tuesday 102°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM Sunset: 07:36:58 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 66° 101° Wed Wednesday 101°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:22 AM Sunset: 07:35:23 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 65° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/65° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM Sunset: 07:33:48 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business