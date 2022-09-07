agate Prep golf agate, Sept. 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Vail Mountain School InvitationalTuesday at Vail Golf ClubTeam Scores1. Grand Junction, 221; 2. Vail Mountain, 227; 3. Fruita Monument, 234; 3. Basalt, 234; 3. Steamboat Springs, 234; 6. Aspen, 237; 7. Eagle Valley, 242; 8. Palisade, 245; 9. Summit, 251; 10. Battle Mountain, 257; 11. Moffat County, 260; 12. Delta, 266; 13. Central, 267; 14. Gunnison, 271; 15. Rifle, 275; 16. Vail Christian, 293; 17. Meeker, 304; 18. Cedaredge, 316.Individual Scores (Top 15)Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 69Felix Gruner, Vail Mountain 72Jonathan Boyer, Eagle Valley 73Garrett Exelbert, Basalt 75Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 75Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat Springs 75Michael Dinapoli, Steamboat Springs 75Ky Korte, Grand Junction 76Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 76Stewie Bruce, Vail Mountain 76Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 76Peter DeWetter, Aspen 78Ryan Rigney, Aspen 78Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 78Jackson Stewart, Basalt 78Other area finishers (not in top 15)Blake Hooker, Palisade 78Alex Morrall, Palisade 80Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 83Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 83Dillon Crabtree, Central 85Ian Allen, Palisade 87Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 87Joe Morgan, Palisade 89Parker Shahan, Central 91Owen Kieran, Central 91Jacob Jonhson, Fruita Monument 92Nicholas Colunga, Central 96Kaden Brokaw, Central 105 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Vail Mountain Steamboat Prep Vail Golf Club Grand Junction Palisade Jackson Stewart Basalt Aspen Jacob Jonhson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 64° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/64° Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:22 AM Sunset: 07:35:23 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM Sunset: 07:33:48 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 61° 96° Fri Friday 96°/61° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:50:10 AM Sunset: 07:32:13 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 59° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:05 AM Sunset: 07:30:37 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 8% 60° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/60° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 07:29:01 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 62° 90° Mon Monday 90°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM Sunset: 07:27:24 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 22% 61° 89° Tue Tuesday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 07:25:47 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business