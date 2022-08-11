agate Prep golf results, Aug. 10, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Sun Devil InvitationalWednesday at Saddle Rock Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Arapahoe 216; 2. Cheyenne Mountain 217; 3. Cherry Creek (3) 221; 4. Kent Denver 223; 5. Vail Mountain 224; 6. Colorado Academy 225; 7. (tie) Grand Junction, Kent Denver (2), Grandview 229; 10. (tie) Montrose, Regis Jesuit 230; 12. (tie) Lutheran, Highlands Ranch 231; 14. Peak to Peak 234; 15. (tie) Arapahoe (2), Colorado Academy (2) 238; 17. Cherry Creek 242; 18. (tie) Kent Denver (3), Rock Canyon, Aspen 253; 21. Mountain Vista 254; 22. The Classical Academy 260; 23. Cherry Creek (2) 263; 24. Peak to Peak (2) 270; 25. Dawson 270; 26. The Classical Academy (2) 293; 27. (tie) Stratton, Littleton 310.Individual Scores (Top 15)Ben Ramsden-Wood, Kent Denver 67Max Zadvorny, Arapahoe 68Charlie Doyle, Cheyenne Mountain 69Andre Dumonteil, Cherry Creek (3) 71Kale Parthen, Arapahoe 72Everett Gillett, Vail Mountain 72Jordan Ulitzky, Grandview 72Jackson Smith, Arapahoe 73AJ Papajohn, Littleton 73Dalton Schwartz, Cherry Creek (3) 73George Grady, Peak to Peak 73Jake Legg, Montrose 74Tiki Jaffe, Vail Mountain 74Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 74Joe Hickey, Arapahoe (2) 74J.R. Timmers, Colorado Academy 74Other area finishers (not in top 15)Noah Richmond, Montrose 75Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 76Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 79Liam Beshoar, Montrose 81Rocco Manuel, Montrose 85Ky Korte, Grand Junction 86 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Ethnology Arapahoe Prep Peak Grand Junction Vail Mountain Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 15% 71° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/71° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:07 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 68° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM Sunset: 08:13:53 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fri 21% 68° 96° Fri Friday 96°/68° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM Sunset: 08:12:38 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:33 AM Sunset: 08:11:23 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 68° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/68° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:06 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 40% 67° 91° Mon Monday 91°/67° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM Sunset: 08:08:48 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 36% 67° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/67° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:29 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business