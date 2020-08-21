Battlement Mesa Classic Hosted by Grand Junction
Thursday at Battlement Mesa Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Montrose 242; 2. Aspen 252; 3. Fruita Monument 258; 4. Grand Junction 269; 5. Rifle 270; 6. Moffat County 273; 7. Palisade 275; 8. Battle Mountain 281; 9. Meeker 287; 10. Coal Ridge 302; 11. Central 345.
Individual Scores (Top 15)
Nic Pevny, Aspen 69
Kade Hayward, Fruita Monument 79
Noah Richmond, Montrose 79
Alex Morrall, Palisade 80
Jake Legg, Montrose 80
Jordan Jennings, Montrose 80
Cal Hill, Battle Mountain 85
Carson Kerr, Grand Junction 85
Josh Stouder, Fruita Monument 85
Cannon Wall, Rifle 86
Rocco Manuel, Montrose 87
Aron Jennings, Moffat County 89
Dylan Beagle, Grand Junction 89
Dave Andujo, Moffat County 90
Kaleb Pressler, Rifle 90
Mason Hatter, Grand Junction 90
Other area finishers (not in top 15)
Blake Hooker, Palisade 92
Peter Hanks, Meeker 92
Brandon Rubalcaba, Palisade 94
Broc Caldewell, Rifle 94
Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 94
Walker Naramore, Grand Junction 95
Michael Slappey, Rifle 96
Booker Haptonstall, Fruita Monument 97
Cale Moore, Grand Junction 97
Hampton Hightower, Meeker 97
Brayd0n Garcia, Meeker 98
Kay Martinez, Montrose 99
Wyatt Rodgers, Grand Junction 99
Zach Wilson, Central 99
Jack Johnson, Fruita Monument 100
Jordan Cutts, Palisade 101
Stewart Nowak, Palisade 101
Ian Allen, Palisade 102
Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 104
Owen Kieran, Central 108
Ryan Sullivan, Meeker 117
Kellen Johnson, Rifle 126
Jake Blazon, Meeker 137
Elijah Buniger, Central 138
Breylan Maples, Central 149