Battlement Mesa Classic Hosted by Grand Junction

Thursday at Battlement Mesa Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Montrose 242; 2. Aspen 252; 3. Fruita Monument 258; 4. Grand Junction 269; 5. Rifle 270; 6. Moffat County 273; 7. Palisade 275; 8. Battle Mountain 281; 9. Meeker 287; 10. Coal Ridge 302; 11. Central 345.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Nic Pevny, Aspen 69

Kade Hayward, Fruita Monument 79

Noah Richmond, Montrose 79

Alex Morrall, Palisade 80

Jake Legg, Montrose 80

Jordan Jennings, Montrose 80

Cal Hill, Battle Mountain 85

Carson Kerr, Grand Junction 85

Josh Stouder, Fruita Monument 85

Cannon Wall, Rifle 86

Rocco Manuel, Montrose 87

Aron Jennings, Moffat County 89

Dylan Beagle, Grand Junction 89

Dave Andujo, Moffat County 90

Kaleb Pressler, Rifle 90

Mason Hatter, Grand Junction 90

Other area finishers (not in top 15)

Blake Hooker, Palisade 92

Peter Hanks, Meeker 92

Brandon Rubalcaba, Palisade 94

Broc Caldewell, Rifle 94

Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 94

Walker Naramore, Grand Junction 95

Michael Slappey, Rifle 96

Booker Haptonstall, Fruita Monument 97

Cale Moore, Grand Junction 97

Hampton Hightower, Meeker 97

Brayd0n Garcia, Meeker 98

Kay Martinez, Montrose 99

Wyatt Rodgers, Grand Junction 99

Zach Wilson, Central 99

Jack Johnson, Fruita Monument 100

Jordan Cutts, Palisade 101

Stewart Nowak, Palisade 101

Ian Allen, Palisade 102

Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 104

Owen Kieran, Central 108

Ryan Sullivan, Meeker 117

Kellen Johnson, Rifle 126

Jake Blazon, Meeker 137

Elijah Buniger, Central 138

Breylan Maples, Central 149

