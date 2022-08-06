agate Prep golf results, Aug. 5, 2022 Aug 6, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Cedaredge InvitationalFriday at Cedaredge Golf ClubTeam Scores1. Basalt 229; 2. Summit 254; 3. Grand Junction 255; 4. Aspen 262; 5. Fruita Monument 263; 6. Vail Mountain 264; 7. Telluride 265; 8. Battle Mountain 272; 9. Moffat County 279; 10. Central 282; 11. Coal Ridge 301; 12. Delta 306; 13. Palisade 328; 14. Meeker 339; 15. Cedaredge 347.Individual Scores (Top 15)Jase Jolin, Basalt 76Jackson Stewart, Basalt 76Garrett Exelbart, Basalt 76Aron Jennings, Moffat County 76Alec Classen, Basalt 77Hunter Brackett, Telluride 77Ryan Rigney, Aspen 80Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 80Wyatt Willis, Summit 81Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 81Carson Miller, Aspen 82Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 82Carter Gillett, Vail Mountain 84Jace Melby, Summit 84Emmett Murphy, Telluride 84Other area finishers (not in top 15)Dillon Crabtree, Central 88Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 91Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 91Parker Shahan, Central 91Dax Martinson, Fruita Monument 92Steven Lyman, Grand Junction 93Hunter Wagner, Palisade 95Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 98Owen Kieran, Central 103Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 104Avery Click, Grand Junction 105Nicholas Colunga, Central 107Kaden Brokaw, Central 107Taylor Cowdrey, Palisade 113Jackson Barker, Palisade 114 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Cedaredge Golf Club Prep Botany Basalt Grand Junction Jackson Stewart Moffat County Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 70° 94° Fri Friday 94°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:19 AM Sunset: 08:21:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:19:13 AM Sunset: 08:19:58 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 68° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/68° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 69° 97° Mon Monday 97°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM Sunset: 08:17:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:21:56 AM Sunset: 08:16:27 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 71° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:22:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:15 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business