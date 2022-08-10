agate Prep golf results, Aug. 9, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Bears ClassicTuesday at Rifle Creek Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Steamboat Springs 233; 2. Fruita Monument 250; 3. Rifle 274; 4. Moffat County 289; 5. Montrose 298; 6. Meeker 320; 7. Coal Ridge 344Individual Scores (Top 15)Colin Kagan, Steamboat Springs 76Michael Dinapoli, Steamboat Springs 78Jeremy Nolting, Steamboat Springs 79Aron Jennings, Moffat County 80Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 81Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 83Charlie Thompson, Steamboat Springs 84Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 86Charlie Sprenger, Rifle 86Dax Martinsen, Fruita Monument 88Connor Chapman, Steamboat Springs 90Parker Moline, Steamboat Springs 90Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 90Henry Dismuke, Steamboat Springs 93Michael Slappey, Rifle 93Jack Fisher, Steamboat Springs 93Benjamin Leu, Montrose 93 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Steamboat Prep Classic Moline Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:53 AM Sunset: 08:16:25 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:48 AM Sunset: 08:15:12 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 69° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:43 AM Sunset: 08:13:59 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 21% 69° 95° Fri Friday 95°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:24:38 AM Sunset: 08:12:44 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 16% 69° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:25:32 AM Sunset: 08:11:28 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 17% 68° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/68° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:26:27 AM Sunset: 08:10:11 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 36% 68° 89° Mon Monday 89°/68° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:27:22 AM Sunset: 08:08:54 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business