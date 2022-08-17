agate Prep golf results for Aug. 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose Red Hawks & Grand Junction Tiger InvitationalTuesday at Battlement Mesa Golf ClubTeam Scores1. Cheyenne Mountain, 431; 2. Riverdale Ridge, 450; 2. Montrose, 450, 4. Montrose 2, 459; 4. Kent Denver, 459; 6. Grand Junction, 469; 7. Pueblo West, 477; 8. Falcon, 481; 9. Denver North, 487; 10. Fruita Monument, 505; 11. Durango, 499; 12. Grand Junction 2, 511; 13. Palisade, 515; 14. Central, 591.Individual Scores (Top 15)Noah Richmond, Montrose 140Thomas Herholtz, Cheyenne Mountain 140Bradley Weinmaster, Riverdale Ridge 140Sawyer Klein, Denver North 140Carter Surofchek, Cheyenne Mountain 146Ben Ramsden-Wood, Kent Denver 147Kale Parthen, Cheyenne Mountain 147Reese Knox, Falcon 148Kaden Oschendorf, Cheyenne Mountain 149Carter Seis, Riverdale Ridge 151Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 151Kyden Adams, Montrose 152Caleb Caskey, Montrose 2 152Jake Legg, Montrose 2 153Jackson Martorello, Kent Denver 154Other area finishers (not in top 15)Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 154Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 2 158Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 2 160Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 161Alex Morrall, Palisade 162Ky Korte, Grand Junction 164Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 169Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 169Blake Hooker, Palisade 170Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 173Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 183Ian Allen, Palisade 186Dillon Crabtree, Central 192Parker Shahan, Central 193Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 2 193Joe Morgan, Palisade 195Avery Click, Grand Junction 2 197Owen Kieran, Central 208Nicholas Colunga, Central 214 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Golf Club Prep Ornithology Mesa Grand Junction Montrose Cheyenne Mountain Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 64° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM Sunset: 08:07:39 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 65° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29:18 AM Sunset: 08:06:19 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 69° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/69° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:30:13 AM Sunset: 08:04:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 44% 65° 83° Fri Friday 83°/65° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:31:08 AM Sunset: 08:03:37 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 45% 63° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/63° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:32:03 AM Sunset: 08:02:15 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 32% 64° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/64° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:32:58 AM Sunset: 08:00:52 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 91° Mon Monday 91°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:53 AM Sunset: 07:59:29 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business