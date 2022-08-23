agate Prep golf results for August 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GJ Tiger InvitationalMonday at Bookcliff Country ClubTeam Scores1. Grand Junction 221; 2. Basalt 225; 3. Eagle Valley 226; 4. Vail Mountain 229; 5. Montrose 230; 6. Aspen 242; 6. Summit 242; 6. Fruita Monument 242; 9. Palisade 249; 10. Grand Junction 2 256; 11. Telluride 257; 12. Coal Ridge 268; 13. Central 273; 14. Rifle 276; 15. Delta 279; 16. Battle Mountain 291; 17. Cedaredge 309.Individual Scores (Top 15)Hunter Salani, Vail Mountain 72Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 73Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 73Alec Claassen, Basalt 73Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 73Sean Asselin, Eagle Valley 74Garrett Exelbert, Basalt 75Stewie Bruce, Vail Mountain 75Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 2 75Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 2 75Lawson Rumley, Eagle Valley 75Kyden Adams, Montrose 76Ky Korte, Grand Junction 76Noah Richmond, Montrose 76Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 76Other District 51 scoresBlake Hooker, Palisade 79Alex Morrall, Palisade 83Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 84Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 85Ian Allen, Palisade 87Dillon Crabtree, Central 87Joe Morgan, Palisade 88Avery Click, Grand Junction 2 89Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 90Jacob Johnson, Fruita Monument 91Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 91Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 2 92Parker Shahan, Central 92Koen Wright, Grand Junction 2 93Steven Lyman, Grand Junction 2 93Dax Martinsen, Fruita Monument 93Owen Kieran, Central 94Elijah Buniger, Central 97Kaden Brokaw, Central 103Gavin Metli, Central 111 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Prep Botany Bookcliff Country Club Grand Junction Tiger Elijah Buniger Kaden Brokaw Eagle Valley Owen Kieran Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 64° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/64° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:43 AM Sunset: 07:58 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/67° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM Sunset: 07:56:35 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 65° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:09 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 12% 63° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/63° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 18% 63° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM Sunset: 07:50:45 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 64° 92° Mon Monday 92°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business