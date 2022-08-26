agate Prep golf results for August 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose Red Hawks InvitationalThursday at Cobble Creek Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Grand Junction, 215; 2. Montrose, 217; 3. Montezuma Cortez, 221; 4. Durango, 231; 5. Montrose 2, 232; 6. Rifle, 234; 7. Eagle Valley, 235; 8. Fruita Monument, 236; 9. Telluride, 245; 10. Basalt, 255; 11. Aspen, 257; 12. Delta, 264; 13. Moffat County, 264; 14. Central, 270; 15. Montrose 3, 285; 16. Meeker, 293; 17. Cedaredge, 293.Individual Scores (Top 15)Thayer Plewe, Montezuma Cortez 66Ky Korte, Grand Junction 70Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 71Jake Legg, Montrose 71Noah Richmond, Montrose 72Aron Jennings, Moffat County 73Liam Beshoar, Montrose 2 73Caleb Caskey, Montrose 74Vince Lopez, Montezuma Cortez 74Eli Holdem, Durango 74Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 74Kyden Adams, Montrose 75Emmett Murphy, Telluride 75Mules Butera, Aspen 75Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 76Other area finishers (not in top 15)Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 77Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 79Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 81Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 82Dillon Crabtree, Crental 88Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 88Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 88Nicholas Colunga, Central 89Jacob Johnson, Fruita Monument 89Parker Shahan, Central 93Owen Kieran, Central 98Elijah Buniger, Central 98 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Prep Grand Junction Stewart Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 18% 63° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/63° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:09 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 17% 59° 87° Fri Friday 87°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 62° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/62° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 63° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM Sunset: 07:50:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 66° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:41:06 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 65° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:46:15 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business