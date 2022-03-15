agate Prep golf results, March 14, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chipeta Kick Off ClassicMonday at Chipeta Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Durango 237; 2. Montrose 241; 3. Glenwood Springs 250; 4. Fruita Monument 259; 5. Palisade 262; 6. Grand Junction 288; 7. Aspen 292; 8. Battle Mountain 300; 9. Eagle Valley 348.Individual Scores (Top 15)CIerra Noeztlemann, Fruita Monument 70Lenna Persson, Aspen 75Zayda Mestas, Durango 75Grace DeJulio, Montrose 76Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 76Nathasa Walcott, Durango 79Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 80Savannah Piquette, Montrose 80Ally Seriani, Palisade 82Ellie White, Durango 83Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 83Emma Price, Glenwood Springs 84Giada Amundsen, Montrose 85Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 85Sierra Mihavetz, Montrose 86Sarah Fiemel, Glenwood Springs 86Other District 51 finishers (not in top 15)Jocelynn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 88Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 92Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 94Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 95Kylie King, Fruita Monument 95Kyndall Toft, Palisade 95Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 97Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 97Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monuemtn 101Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 102Macy McComb, Palisade 104Shea Satterfield, Palisade 107Grace Osborn, Grand Junction 108Hailey Tuller, Palisade 110 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Prep Military Botany Palisade Grand Junction Glenwood Springs Fruita Monument Durango Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 30° 56° Mon Monday 56°/30° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:20:33 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 38° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM Sunset: 07:21:34 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 35% 31° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/31° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM Sunset: 07:22:35 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 30° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/30° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 07:23:35 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 32° 56° Fri Friday 56°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 44° 63° Sat Saturday 63°/44° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 38° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/38° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business