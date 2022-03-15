Chipeta Kick Off Classic

Monday at Chipeta Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Durango 237; 2. Montrose 241; 3. Glenwood Springs 250; 4. Fruita Monument 259; 5. Palisade 262; 6. Grand Junction 288; 7. Aspen 292; 8. Battle Mountain 300; 9. Eagle Valley 348.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

CIerra Noeztlemann, Fruita Monument 70

Lenna Persson, Aspen 75

Zayda Mestas, Durango 75

Grace DeJulio, Montrose 76

Kendyll Bernatis, Montrose 76

Nathasa Walcott, Durango 79

Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 80

Savannah Piquette, Montrose 80

Ally Seriani, Palisade 82

Ellie White, Durango 83

Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 83

Emma Price, Glenwood Springs 84

Giada Amundsen, Montrose 85

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 85

Sierra Mihavetz, Montrose 86

Sarah Fiemel, Glenwood Springs 86

Other District 51 finishers (not in top 15)

Jocelynn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 88

Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 92

Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 94

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 95

Kylie King, Fruita Monument 95

Kyndall Toft, Palisade 95

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 97

Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 97

Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monuemtn 101

Francesca Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 102

Macy McComb, Palisade 104

Shea Satterfield, Palisade 107

Grace Osborn, Grand Junction 108

Hailey Tuller, Palisade 110