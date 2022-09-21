agate Prep golf results, Sept. 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Class 4A Region 4 RegionalTuesday at Eagle Ranch Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Montrose, 217*; 2. Grand Junction, 219*; 3. Mullen, 223; 4. Erie, 230; 5. Broomfield, 231; 6. Denver South, 235; 7. Steamboat Springs, 236; 8. Eagle Valley, 239; 8. Battle Mountain, 239; 10. Summit, 242; 11. Palisade, 245; 11. Durango, 245; 13. Northfield; 14. Central, 263; 14. Rifle, 263; 16. Loveland, 266; 17. George Washington, 268; 18. Vista Peak, 270; 19. Thomas Jefferson, 20. Denver West, 452.State QualifiersTop 13 individuals, plus four players on top two teams, advance to state tournament.Jake Legg, Montrose;68Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction;69Noah Richmond, Montrose, 71;Sean Cary, Erie;72Jack Newton, Mullen;72Ethan Karr, Mullen;72Mason Hill, Broomfield;73Jack Kaul, Grand Junction;74Sawyer Hyten, Broomfield;74Zachary Griswold, Durango;74Michael Dinapoli, Steamboat Springs;75Jonathan Boyer, Eagle Valley;75Ky Korte, Grand Junction;76Trevor Manhart, Northfield;77Quinn Lyons, Denver South;77Tyler Losa, Battle Mountain;77Hayden Jackson, Erie;78Rocco Manuel, Montrose;78Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction;79Kyden Adams, Montrose;8013th qualifier unknownOther area finishers#Alex Morrall, Palisade;78Dillon Crabtree, Central;79Ian Allen, Palisade;80Blake Hooker, Palisade;87Parker Shahan, Central;92Nicholas Colunga, Central;92Joe Morgan, Palisade;94Owen Kieran, Central;94*—Team qualifies for state#—Alternate Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Qualifier Regional Prep Tournament Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 57° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/57° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 81% 59° 70° Wed Wednesday 70°/59° Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 66% 52° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/52° Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 5% 52° 78° Fri Friday 78°/52° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 51° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/51° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:53 AM Sunset: 07:07:53 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 52° 80° Sun Sunday 80°/52° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM Sunset: 07:06:15 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 53° 83° Mon Monday 83°/53° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:44 AM Sunset: 07:04:38 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business