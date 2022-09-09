agate Prep golf results, Sept. 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose Red Hawks Stableford InvitationalThursday at Black Canyon Golf CourseStableford scoringTeam Scores1. Vail Mountain, 95; 2. Delta, 72; 2. Durango, 72; 4. Gunnison, 62; 5. Central, 61; 6. Battle Mountain, 57; 7. Grand Junction, 41; 8. Rifle, 40; 9. Coal Ridge, 33; 10. Montrose, 26; 11. Montrose 2, 18; 12. Palisade, -2.Individual Scores (Top 15)Stewie Bruce, Vail Mountain 34Hunter Salani, Vail Mountain 32Everett Gillett, Vail Mountain 30Brady Malbouef, Vail Mountain 29Bailey Burke, Durango 26Derek Boyd, Delta 26Miles Rucker, Vail Mountain 25Rosario Rypkema, Durango 25Daniel Lawrence, Delta 24Henry Andrie, Vail Mountain 24Mason O’Bannon, Durango 24Parker Shahan, Central 23Wyatt Lafferty, Durango 23Carson Zummach, Gunnison 22Other area finishers (not in top 15)Nicholas Colunga, Central 20Kaden Brokaw, Central 18Owen Kieran, Central 18Avery Click, Grand Junction 17Noah Pudlewski, Grand Junction 13Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 12Koen Wright, Grand Junction 12Declan Lake, Grand Junction 11Gavin Metli, Central 10Brock Hale, Grand Junction 9Noah Hirons, Palisade 9Taylor Cowdrey, Palisade 8Maddox Dobinski, Grand Junction 1Soren Ashcraft, Palisade 1Jackson Martin, Palisade -1Kale Potter, Palisade -2Brady Fenton, Palisade -3Scott Lambert, Palisade -7 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Game Scoring Prep Vail Mountain Grand Junction Durango Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 63° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:33:45 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 56° 96° Fri Friday 96°/56° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:09 AM Sunset: 07:32:09 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 54° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/54° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:04 AM Sunset: 07:30:33 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 58° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/58° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM Sunset: 07:28:57 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 61° 90° Mon Monday 90°/61° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:52 AM Sunset: 07:27:21 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 59° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/59° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM Sunset: 07:25:44 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 53% 59° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/59° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 06:54:41 AM Sunset: 07:24:07 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business