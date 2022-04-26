Vail Mountain Invitational

Monday at Eagle Ranch Golf Course

Team scores

1. Eagle Valley 282; 2. Fruita Monument 290; 3. Battle Mountain 292; 4. Rifle 304; 5. Glenwood Springs 314; 6. Vail Mountain 315; 7. Palisade 318; 8. Aspen 330; 9. Grand Junction 350; 10. Moffat County 366; 11. Meeker 345

Individual Results (Top 15)

Kaitlyn Grommeck, Steamboat Springs 80

Kylee Hughes, Eagle Valley 83

Lenna Persson, Aspen 87

Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 91

Logan Nobrega, Vail Mountain 92

Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 92

Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 93

Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 95

Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 95

Jadyn Petree, Rifle 96

Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 98

Ava Crowley, Vail Mountain 99

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 102

Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 103

Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 103

Other District 51 Scores

Ally Seriani, Palisade 104

Kyndall Toft, Palisade 111

Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 114

Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 114

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 115

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 116

Shea Satterfield, Palisade 117

Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 120

Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 121