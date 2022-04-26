agate Prep golf scores, April 25, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Vail Mountain InvitationalMonday at Eagle Ranch Golf CourseTeam scores1. Eagle Valley 282; 2. Fruita Monument 290; 3. Battle Mountain 292; 4. Rifle 304; 5. Glenwood Springs 314; 6. Vail Mountain 315; 7. Palisade 318; 8. Aspen 330; 9. Grand Junction 350; 10. Moffat County 366; 11. Meeker 345Individual Results (Top 15)Kaitlyn Grommeck, Steamboat Springs 80Kylee Hughes, Eagle Valley 83Lenna Persson, Aspen 87Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 91Logan Nobrega, Vail Mountain 92Anna Gill, Eagle Valley 92Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 93Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 95Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 95Jadyn Petree, Rifle 96Catherine Dawsey, Battle Mountain 98Ava Crowley, Vail Mountain 99Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 102Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 103Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 103Other District 51 ScoresAlly Seriani, Palisade 104Kyndall Toft, Palisade 111Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 114Caitlyn Johnson, Fruita Monument 114Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 115Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 116Shea Satterfield, Palisade 117Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 120Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 121 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Vail Mountain Golf Course Golf Sport Botany Prep Invitational Team Eagle Valley Grand Junction Battle Mountain Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 39° 65° Mon Monday 65°/39° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:23:09 AM Sunset: 08:01:24 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: E @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 50° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/50° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:21:51 AM Sunset: 08:02:22 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 49° 78° Wed Wednesday 78°/49° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM Sunset: 08:03:19 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 48° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/48° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:18 AM Sunset: 08:04:17 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 2% 36° 62° Fri Friday 62°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:18:03 AM Sunset: 08:05:14 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WNW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 43° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/43° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:16:49 AM Sunset: 08:06:12 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 45° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM Sunset: 08:07:09 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business