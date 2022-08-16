agate Prep golf scores, Aug. 15, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose InvitationalMonday at The Bridges, MontroseTeam ScoresCheyenne Mountain 212; Montrose 225; Kent Denver 229; Montrose 2 229; Grand Junction 235; Denver North 242; Falcon 247; Durango 249; Palisade 252; Fruita Monument 257; Grand Junction 2 260; Central 314Individuals (Top 15)Sawyer Klein, Denver North 67Thomas Herholtz, Cheyenne Mountain 68Bradley Weinmaster, Riverdale Ridge 70Kale Parthen, Cheyenne Mountain 71Noah Richmond, Montrose 71Ben Ramsden-Wood, Kent Denver 73Kaden Ochsendorf, Cheyenne Mountain 73Caleb Caskey, Montrose 2 74Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 74Noah Wagner, Pueblo West 74Carter Surofchek, Cheyenne Mountain 75Jackson Martorello, Kent Denver 76Preston Allen, Pueblo West 76Reese Knox, Falcon 76Rocco Manuel, Montrose 76Other District 51 ResultsJack Kaul, Grand Junction 77Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 2 78Alex Morrall, Palisade 80Blake Hooker, Palisade 80Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 2 82Ky Korte, Grand Junction 84Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 85Kaleb Holm, Fruita Monument 86Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 86Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 86Joe Morgan, Palisade 92Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 94Ian Allen, Palisade 95Dillon Crabtree, Central 97Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 2 100Avery Click, Grand Junction 2 102Parker Shahan, Central 104Nicholas Colunga, Central 113Owen Kieran, Central 115 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Montrose Grand Junction Sport Fruita Monument Golf Prep Kent Denver Durango Agriculture Cheyenne Mountain North Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 44% 64° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/64° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:34 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 66° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 67° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM Sunset: 08:04:54 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 45% 64° 83° Fri Friday 83°/64° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM Sunset: 08:03:33 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 42% 63° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/63° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM Sunset: 08:02:10 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 24% 64° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/64° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:48 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 90° Mon Monday 90°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM Sunset: 07:59:24 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business