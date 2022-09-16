agate Prep golf scores, Sept. 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Summit Tiger Invitational at Keystone RanchThursday at Keystone Ranch Golf CourseTeam Scores1. Eagle Valley, 233; 2. Dakota Ridge, 245; 3. Summit, 247; 3. Palisade, 247; 5. Steamboat Springs, 254; 6. Vail Mountain, 256; 7. Battle Mountain, 263; 8. Salida, 268; 9. Summit 3, 275; 10. Summit 2, 276; 11. Coal Ridge, 292; 12. Buena Vista, 313.Individual Scores (Top 15)Gunther Soltvedt, Eagle Valley 73Felix Gruner, Vail Mountain 77Sean Asselin, Eagle Valley 78Jake White, Dakota Ridge 78Aiden Hadley, Salida 79Parker Moline, Steamboat Springs 79Tyler Short, Summit 80Jack Fisher, Steamboat Springs 80Blake Hooker, Palisade 81Ian Allen, Palisade 82Jace Melby, Summit 82Lawson Rumley, Eagle Valley 82Tyler Losa, Battle Mountain 82Jonathan Boyer, Eagle Valley 82Max Nakos, Summit 3 83Other area finishers (not in top 15)Alex Morrall, Palisade 84Joe Morgan, Palisade 104 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Score Invitational Golf Sport Golf Course Xxxx Team Agate School Ranch Prep Keystone Steamboat Eagle Valley Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 7% 56° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/56° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:55:37 AM Sunset: 07:22:33 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 55° 78° Fri Friday 78°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:55 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 6% 57° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 58° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/58° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM Sunset: 07:17:40 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 61° 87° Mon Monday 87°/61° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 44% 59° 78° Tue Tuesday 78°/59° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 66% 55° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/55° Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business