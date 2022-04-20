Fruita Monument 20, Montrose 4

Tuesday at Canyon View Park

Montrose 2 2 0 0 — 4 Fruita Monument 5 5 7 3 — 20

Goals: FM: Tony Farber 2, Kaison Stegelmeier 2, Mason Compton 2, Sawyer Minnick 2, Jonathan Diedrich 2, Weston Dove, Karter Harmon, Gage Atwood, Drew Summers, Ian Summers, Anders Storheim, Keegan Womack, Jacob Morse, Ryder Dabbs.

Assists: FM: Farber 2, Compton 2, Carter Vance 2, Drew Summers, Jake Kimbrough, Jonathan Diedrich.

Goalies saves: Bradyn Schwettman 8

Shots: M 24; FM 41.

Records: M 2-6; FM 9-0.