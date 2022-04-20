agate Prep lacrosse box, April 19, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 20, Montrose 4Tuesday at Canyon View ParkMontrose 2 2 0 0 — 4 Fruita Monument 5 5 7 3 — 20Goals: FM: Tony Farber 2, Kaison Stegelmeier 2, Mason Compton 2, Sawyer Minnick 2, Jonathan Diedrich 2, Weston Dove, Karter Harmon, Gage Atwood, Drew Summers, Ian Summers, Anders Storheim, Keegan Womack, Jacob Morse, Ryder Dabbs.Assists: FM: Farber 2, Compton 2, Carter Vance 2, Drew Summers, Jake Kimbrough, Jonathan Diedrich.Goalies saves: Bradyn Schwettman 8Shots: M 24; FM 41.Records: M 2-6; FM 9-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Save Goalie Assist Sport Shot Goal Score Record Number Player Lacrosse Prep Fruita Monument Park Bradyn Schwettman Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 45° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/45° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:17 AM Sunset: 07:55:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 48° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/48° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:29:53 AM Sunset: 07:56:40 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 55° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/55° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:30 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 20 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 40% 40° 67° Fri Friday 67°/40° Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:35 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 24% 36° 58° Sat Saturday 58°/36° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:25:46 AM Sunset: 07:59:32 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 3% 35° 60° Sun Sunday 60°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:24:26 AM Sunset: 08:00:30 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 41° 67° Mon Monday 67°/41° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:06 AM Sunset: 08:01:27 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business