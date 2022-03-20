Fruita Monument 9, Chaparral 6

Boys

Saturday at Canyon View

Chaparral 1 0 2 3 — 6

Home 3 0 4 2 — 9

Goals: FM: Tony Farber 3, Jonathan Diedrich 2, Mason Compton 1, Kaison Stegelmeier 1, Karter Harmon 2.

Assists: Harmon 1, Stegelmeier 1, Summers 1

Goalies saves: FM: Ross Winters 11

Shots: C 26; FM 24.

Records: C 0-2; FM 3-0.