Fruita Monument 9, Chaparral 6
Boys
Saturday at Canyon View
Chaparral 1 0 2 3 — 6
Home 3 0 4 2 — 9
Goals: FM: Tony Farber 3, Jonathan Diedrich 2, Mason Compton 1, Kaison Stegelmeier 1, Karter Harmon 2.
Assists: Harmon 1, Stegelmeier 1, Summers 1
Goalies saves: FM: Ross Winters 11
Shots: C 26; FM 24.
Records: C 0-2; FM 3-0.