agate Prep softball box for August 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Palisade 12, Cedaredge 0Wednesday at Palisade High SchoolCedaredge 000 0 — 0 2 6Palisade 303 6 — 12 12 0Cedaredge pitching — Kerrie Meyer (L) 3.2 IP, 12 H, 8 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.Palisade pitching — Mikayla Talbott (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 7 K.Cedaredge leading hitters — Shaelyn Hunsberger 1 for 2, Elizabeth Galley 1 for 2.Palisade leading hitters — Jordan Bauer 3 for 3, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B, Melissa Carroll 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 2B.Records — Palisade (1-0), Cedaredge (0-1).