agate Prep softball box for September 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Central 5, D'Evelyn 2Saturday at Aurora Sports ComplexCentral 010 011 2 — 5 9 0D'Evelyn 200 000 0 — 2 10 4Central pitching — Jenna Fraser (W) 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 WP; EllaGrace Kellerby 2 IP, 3 H, 3 K.Home pitching — Nava Basquez (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP; Tess Miller 1 IP, 1 H, 1 WP.Central leading hitters — Fraser 2 for 3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bailee Ritterbush 2 for 4, 1 R.D'Evelyn leading hitters — Peyton Marvel 2 for 4, 1 R, 1 2B; Ingrid Dalla 2 for 4, 1 RBI.Records — Central (7-4), D'Evelyn (4-6).