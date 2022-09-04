agate Prep softball box for September 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print ThunderRidge 13, Palisade 1Saturday at Bergman Sports ComplexThunderRidge 151 15 — 13 12 0Palisade 001 00 — 1 2 8ThunderRidge pitching — Alyssa Hunter (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K, 2 BB; Ella Zoss 1 IP, 2 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP; Emma Branson 1 IP.Palisade pitching — Mikayla Talbott (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 K; Melanie Valdez 1 IP, 3 J, 5 R, 1 L, 2 BB, 1 HR.ThunderRidge leading hitters — Rowan Daufeldt 1 for 4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 HR; Cadyn Ennen 3 for 4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B.Palisade leading hitters — Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 1 for 3, 1 R; Melissa Carroll 1 for 2, 1 RBI.Records — Palisade (6-1), ThunderRidge (4-4). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Palisade Softball Complex Box Anaiah Guajardo-zarate Melissa Carroll Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 64° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM Sunset: 07:41:36 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 65° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 65° 102° Mon Monday 102°/65° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM Sunset: 07:38:30 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 67° 103° Tue Tuesday 103°/67° More sun than clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM Sunset: 07:36:55 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 67° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/67° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM Sunset: 07:35:21 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM Sunset: 07:33:46 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 65° 98° Fri Friday 98°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:08 AM Sunset: 07:32:10 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business