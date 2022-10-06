agate Prep softball box, Oct. 5, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Eagle Valley 7, Palisade 4Wednesday at CMU Softball StadiumEagle Valley 100 402 0 — 7 13 1Palisade 100 100 1 — 4 8 2Eagle Valley pitching — Phedre Kempton (W) 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 K, 4 BB; Mattie Hobbs (S) 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 K, 2 BB.Palisade pitching — Mikayla Talbott (L) 7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 0 BB.Eagle Valley leading hitters — Anna Baker 2 for 4, 2 RBI; Audrey Crowley 2 for 4, 2 R; Kempton 2 for 3; Hobbs 2 for 4.Palisade leading hitters — Taryn Miller 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jordan Bauer 1 for 3.Records — Palisade (17-5, 3-1 Western Slope League), Eagle Valley (11-9, 3-2). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:14:19 AM Sunset: 06:50:17 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 48° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/48° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:17 AM Sunset: 06:48:44 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 48° 76° Fri Friday 76°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:15 AM Sunset: 06:47:10 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 48° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/48° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:17:14 AM Sunset: 06:45:38 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 48° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/48° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:13 AM Sunset: 06:44:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 49° 74° Mon Monday 74°/49° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:12 AM Sunset: 06:42:34 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 21% 49° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/49° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:20:12 AM Sunset: 06:41:04 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business