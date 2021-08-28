Legacy 10, Central 0
Friday at Fort Collins
Central 000 00 — 0 0 5
Legacy 133 03 — 10 10 0
WP — Janessa Esquibel, 5 IP, 0 H, 9 K.
LP — Jenna Fraser, 4.2 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 K.
Central (leading hitters) — None.
Legacy (Leading hitters) — Ayana Goodwin 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Samantha Bocis 2 for 3, RBI, 3 R.
Records — Central (2-1), Legacy (5-2).
Central 1, Fort Collins 0
Central 000 010 0 — 1 6 2 Fort Collins 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
WP — Kennedy Vis, 7 IP, 5 H, 6 K.
LP — Alix Bailey 7 IP, 6 H, ER.
Central (leading hitters) — Vis 2 for 3; Olivia Litzen 1 for 3, RBI; Katelyn Clementson 1 for 3, R.
Fort Collins (Leading hitters) — Neyla Olwine 2 for 3.
Records — Central (3-1), Fort Collins (5-3).