agate Prep softball box, Sept. 14, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Palisade 5, Grand Junction 4Wednesday at PalisadeGrand Junction 210 010 0 — 4 6 0Palisade 032 000 x — 5 12 5Grand Junction pitching — Jaxon Clark (L), 6 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 1 K.Palisade pitching — Melanie Valdez 2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K; Mikayla Talbott (W) 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Jada Renova 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Maycie Child 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR; Clark 1 for 4, 1 R.Palisade leading hitters — Jentrie Bronson 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Taryn Miller 2 for 3, 1 R; Valdez 2 for 3, 1 2B; Melissa Carroll 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 2B; Talbott 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jordan Bauer 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Palisade (10-2), Grand Junction (4-6).