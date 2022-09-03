agate Prep softball box, Sept. 2, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 4, ThunderRidge 1Friday at Bus Bergman Sports ComplexThunderRidge 000 100 0 — 1 4 1Central 121 000 x — 4 9 2ThunderRidge pitching — Ella Zoss (L) 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB; Alyssa Hunter 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K.Central pitching — EllaGrace Kellerby (W) 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R; Sophie Argon 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB; Bryle West 1 IP, 0H, 0 R, 1 BB; Jenna Fraser 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K.ThunderRidge leading hitters — Ella Haiar 2 for 3.Central leading hitters — Tuscani Ritter 2 for 3, Allison Brunk 1 for 2, 1 RBI; Olivia Litzen 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Aspen Satterfield 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Central (5-1), ThunderRidge (3-4). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Satterfield Aspen Olivia Litzen Allison Brunk Ella Haiar Complex Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 65° 100° Fri Friday 100°/65° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM Sunset: 07:43:12 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 64° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:44 AM Sunset: 07:41:39 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:39 AM Sunset: 07:40:06 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 66° 102° Mon Monday 102°/66° Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM Sunset: 07:38:32 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 66° 102° Tue Tuesday 102°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM Sunset: 07:36:58 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 66° 101° Wed Wednesday 101°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:22 AM Sunset: 07:35:23 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 65° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/65° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM Sunset: 07:33:48 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business