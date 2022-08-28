agate Prep softball boxes for August 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Ponderosa 8, Fruita Monument 4Saturday at Castle RockPonderosa 001 133 0 — 8 12 2Fruita Monument 020 002 0 — 4 4 2Ponderosa pitching — Oliva Trombley (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 7 K, 2 BB, 1 HR, 1 HBP.Fruita Monument pitching — Chole Padilla (L) 7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 8 K, 3 BB, 2 HR.Ponderosa leading hitters — Jasi Martinez 2 for 4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B; Trombley 2 for 3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HR.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Padilla 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR; Olivia Wirth 1 for 3, 2 RBI.Records — Fruita Monument (2-2), Ponderosa (7-0). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Ponderosa Softball Bb Olivia Wirth Castle Rock Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 63° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/63° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:38:21 AM Sunset: 07:52:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 10% 61° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/61° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:39:16 AM Sunset: 07:50:46 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 65° 94° Mon Monday 94°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:17 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 66° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:41:05 AM Sunset: 07:47:47 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 66° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/66° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42 AM Sunset: 07:46:16 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 97° Thu Thursday 97°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM Sunset: 07:44:45 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 98° Fri Friday 98°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:49 AM Sunset: 07:43:13 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business