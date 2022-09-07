agate Prep softball boxes, Sept. 6, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Montrose 3, Grand Junction 1When at WhereGrand Junction 000 010 0 — 1 5 1Montrose 000 102 x — 3 3 1Grand Junction pitching — Jaxon Clark 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 2 BB.Montrose pitching — Baeli Minerich 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 4 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Clark 2 for 4; Kaylie Kellerby 1 for 2, 1 R; Lindsey Cooley 1 for 4; Ashley Gonzalez 1 for 3.Montrose leading hitters — Aby England 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Minerich 1 for 2, 1 R, 1 2B; Andie Blowers 1 for 3, 2 R, 1 2B.Records — Grand Junction (2-5, 0-2 SWL), Montrose (3-5, 2-1 SWL). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Softball Hr Grand Junction Jaxon Clark Lindsey Cooley Ashley Gonzalez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 64° 102° Tue Tuesday 102°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM Sunset: 07:36:58 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 64° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/64° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:22 AM Sunset: 07:35:23 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM Sunset: 07:33:48 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 61° 96° Fri Friday 96°/61° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:50:10 AM Sunset: 07:32:13 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 59° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:05 AM Sunset: 07:30:37 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 8% 60° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/60° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 07:29:01 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 62° 90° Mon Monday 90°/62° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM Sunset: 07:27:24 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business