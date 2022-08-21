agate Prep softball results, Aug. 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Palisade 11, Meeker 0Saturday at MeekerGame 1Palisade 203 042 — 11 7 2Meeker 000 000 — 0 1 7Palisade pitching — Mikayla Talbott (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 2 BB.Meeker pitching — Reagan Hafey (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 K, 6 BB, 1 HR; Brea Garcia 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 K, 3 BB.Palisade leading hitters — Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 2 for 4, 4 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Melissa Carroll 2 for 4, 1 R, 6 RBI, 1 HR.Meeker leading hitters — Hafey 1 for 2, 1 BB; Jade Miller 0 for 1, 1 BB.Palisade 20, Meeker 6Game 2Palisade 181 121 6 — 20 16 2Meeker 100 140 0 — 6 9 10Palisade pitching — Melanie Valdez (W) 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 K, 1 BB; Mackenzie Gray 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 K, 3 BB.Meeker pitching — Brea Garcia (L) 4 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 2 BB; Addie Knowles 3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 BB.Palisade leading hitters — Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Taryn Miller 2 for 4, 3 R, 2 RBI.Meeker leading hitters — Reagan Hafey 4 for 4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Ryann Mergelman 2 for 4, 2 R, 1 RBI.Records — Palisade (3-0), Meeker (0-2). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Softball Bb Meeker Game Palisade Taryn Miller Anaiah Guajardo-zarate Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 53% 62° 84° Sun Sunday 84°/62° Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 06:32:54 AM Sunset: 08:00:47 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:49 AM Sunset: 07:59:23 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:44 AM Sunset: 07:57:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:39 AM Sunset: 07:56:34 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 65° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:08 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:28 AM Sunset: 07:53:41 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 64° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:38:23 AM Sunset: 07:52:13 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business