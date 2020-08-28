Grand Junction 17, Durango 6
Thursday at Kronkright Complex
Game 1
Durango 060 00 — 6 2 2 Grand Junction 924 2x — 17 11 2
WP — Harley Hutto 5 IP, 6 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks, 2 hit batters.
LP — Sydney Flores, 2.1 IP, 13 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks.
Grand Junction (Leading hitters) — TK Landes 2 for 3, 5 RBI, triple, grand slam; Emilie Angel 2 fo 4, 4 RBI, grand slam; Hayley McDonald 3 for 3, 4 runs scored.
Records — Grand Junction 1-0; Durango 1-4
Durango 21, Grand Junction 11
Game 2
Grand Junction 143 21 — 11 11 6
Durango 527 61 — 21 15 2
WP — Teagan Kehm 5 IP, 11 runs, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks.
LP — Caylee Richardson, 3 IP, 20 runs, 13 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks.
Grand Junction (Leading hitters) — TK Landes 3 for 4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, Ellie Dohm 2 for 3, home run, Hayley McDonald 3 for 2, home run.
Durango (leading hitters) — Sydney Flores 1 for 2, 4 runs scored, 5 RBI, grand slam; Sylvia Reyes 2 for 5, 3 runs scored, Lily Longan 1 for 2, 3 RBI; Carly Piccoli 3 for 5, 2 runs scored.
Records — Grand Junction 1-1, Durango 2-4.