Rocky Mountain 20, Grand Junction 1
Friday at Triple Crown Sports, Fort Collins
Rocky Mountain 546 5 — 20 13 0
Grand Junction 000 1 — 1 1 5
WP — Kylie Harpman, 2 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 Ks.
LP — Caylee Richardson, 4 IP, 20 runs, 13 hits, 1 K, 9 BB
Rocky Mountain (leading hitters): Kaia Cobb 2 for 2, 5 RBI, 2B; Hannah Bailey 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2B; Ashaya Salazar 2 for 3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B.
Grand Junction (leading hitters): Polly Senko 1 for 2, 1 RBI.
Records: Rocky Mountain 1-2, Grand Junction 1-2.
Poudre 20, Grand Junction 5
Friday at Triple Crown Sports, Fort Collins
Grand Junction 131 — 5 4 5
Poudre 6(11)3 — 20 17 3
Grand Junction (leading hitters): Iralind Hayworth 1 for 2, 2 RBI; Polly Senko 1 for 2, 1 RBI
Poudre (leading hitters): Rylan Gardner 2 for 3, 5 RBI, 3B; Crystal Knight 2 for 3, 3 RBI, 2 2B
Note: Pitching stats not available.
Records: Grand Junction 1-3; Poudre 3-1