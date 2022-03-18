Central 4, Durango 3

Thursday at Cayon View

Singles

No. 1 — Ellie Davenport, D, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Sydney Pritchard 6-3, 6-4; b — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Isabel Bohachersky 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Adwyn Chowen/Juliet Digiacomo, D, def. Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Lola Bradshaw/Ellie McLean 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; No. 3 —Kenidee Calton/Jennika Quintana, C, def. Litzy Lopez/Addie Cady 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Avery Edgar/Rachel Ager, D, def. Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

