Central 6, Northglenn 1

Saturday at Canyon View

Singles

No. 1 — Sophia Johnson, N, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Lander Wilkenson 7-5, 4-6 (10-7); No. 3 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Makayla Clemons 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 —Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Mymy Clemons/Sabina Czauz 6-1, 603; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Tori Dean/Heather Webb 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Jennika Quintana, C, def. Solone Hatakobua/Perla Menchaca 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith won by DQ.