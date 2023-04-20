agate Prep tennis agate for April 19, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 5, Aspen 2Wednesday at AspenSinglesNo. 1 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Emma Bern, A, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 — Sonya Trahns, A, def. Sydney Maurer, C, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; No. 3 — Joey Smith, C, def. Hannah Zack, A, 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Greta Holton/AMelia Hecht, A, def. Caysee Calton/Tsifira Berger, C, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Kenidee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Maya Schmidt/Sofia Darman de Bernede 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Haley Ammons/Kodie Smith, C, def. Maddie McAllister/Lizzie Nicholas 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Shaelyn David/Annabelle Carter. C, def. Caro Azevedo/Bliss Hemstreet, A, 6-2, 6-0.. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Law Mathematics Music Botany Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 12% 30° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:30:23 AM Sunset: 07:56:26 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 4% 39° 58° Fri Friday 58°/39° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:29 AM Sunset: 07:57:23 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 39° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/39° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:38 AM Sunset: 07:58:20 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 45° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:16 AM Sunset: 07:59:18 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 50% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 06:24:56 AM Sunset: 08:00:15 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 42% 41° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/41° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:23:36 AM Sunset: 08:01:12 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 10% 41° 65° Wed Wednesday 65°/41° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:22:18 AM Sunset: 08:02:10 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business