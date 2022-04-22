Grand Junction 6, Montrose 1

Thursday at Montrose

Singles

No. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, won via walkover; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Rhyan Neary 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Melaina Yender 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Ellie Deherrera/Harper King, GJ, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry, GJ, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Madison Sites/Anara Munktogoo, GJ, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Sarah Gaumer/Laney Dougherty, GJ, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.