agate Prep tennis agate for April 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 6, Montrose 1Thursday at MontroseSinglesNo. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, won via walkover; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Rhyan Neary 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Melaina Yender 6-1, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Ellie Deherrera/Harper King, GJ, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry, GJ, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Madison Sites/Anara Munktogoo, GJ, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Sarah Gaumer/Laney Dougherty, GJ, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Gj Andie Blowers Walkover Emma Thompson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 56° 84° Thu Thursday 84°/56° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:30 AM Sunset: 07:57:33 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SE @ 17 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 66% 40° 69° Fri Friday 69°/40° Windy with some sun, scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 06:27:08 AM Sunset: 07:58:30 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 26 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 8% 36° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:25:47 AM Sunset: 07:59:27 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: W @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 19% 34° 59° Sun Sunday 59°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:24:26 AM Sunset: 08:00:25 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 40° 67° Mon Monday 67°/40° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:07 AM Sunset: 08:01:22 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 50° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:49 AM Sunset: 08:02:20 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 49° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/49° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:32 AM Sunset: 08:03:17 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business