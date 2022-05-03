agate Prep tennis agate for May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 6, North Fork 0Monday at North ForkSinglesNo. 1 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Izzi Houseweart 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Leona Myers 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — no match.DoublesNo. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Kaitlyn Hart/Tia Moore 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Piper Smith/Brailey Angelovich 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Joey Smith, C, def. Heidi johnson/Danielle Elder 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Anabelle Carter/Shaelyn David, C, def. Lexie Leighton/Sarah Green 6-0, 6-3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser North Fork Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 51° 72° Mon Monday 72°/51° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:14:33 AM Sunset: 08:08:14 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: ESE @ 14 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 47% 37° 67° Tue Tuesday 67°/37° Afternoon showers, windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:13:23 AM Sunset: 08:09:11 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wed 13% 38° 59° Wed Wednesday 59°/38° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:12:14 AM Sunset: 08:10:08 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 49° 74° Thu Thursday 74°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:11:07 AM Sunset: 08:11:05 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 56° 83° Fri Friday 83°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:10:01 AM Sunset: 08:12:02 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 10% 46° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/46° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:08:56 AM Sunset: 08:12:59 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 11% 50° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:07:53 AM Sunset: 08:13:56 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business