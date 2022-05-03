Central 6, North Fork 0

Monday at North Fork

Singles

No. 1 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Izzi Houseweart 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Leona Myers 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — no match.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Kaitlyn Hart/Tia Moore 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Piper Smith/Brailey Angelovich 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Joey Smith, C, def. Heidi johnson/Danielle Elder 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Anabelle Carter/Shaelyn David, C, def. Lexie Leighton/Sarah Green 6-0, 6-3.

