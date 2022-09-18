agate Prep tennis agate for September 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 7, Durango 0Saturday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Evan Gear, GJ, def. Nate Claassen, D, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Matthew Silzell, GJ, def. Leo Striticus, D, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Evan Severs, GJ, def. Tanner Coddington, D, 6-2, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield, GJ, def. Hays Striticus/Finn Skowlund, D, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Jameson Boyer/Nick Silzell, GJ, beat Andre Craig/Aeneas McBrayer, D, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Christian Tuttle/Liam Pomrenke, GJ, def. Truman Hughes and Sam Fontenot, D, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Jack Welling/Isaac Boyer, GJ, def. Brady Hoerl/Mikael Hofmann, D, 6-0, 6-0.Fruita Monument 7, Durango 0Saturday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Jack Fry, FM, def. Claassen, D, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Sam Meyer, FM, def. Coddington, D, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Trevor Heer, FM, def. Hays Striticus, D, 6-1, 6-3.DoublesNo. 1 — Jack Savage/Anders Storheim, FM, def. Skowlund/Craig, D, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Coltan Gechter/Evan Prosser, FM, def. McBrayer/Hughes, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Jeremy Heer/Isaiah Wilhelm, FM, def. Fontenot/Hoerl, D, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Trevor Rund/Ian Ridgely, FM, def. Hofmann/Thomas Mallonee 6-0, 6-0.Central 7, Bear Creek 0Saturday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Corban St. Peter, C, def. Keegan Kaufman, BC, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; No. 2 — Bradan Blanck, C, def. Tyler Warner, BC, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Kayden Dowdy, C, def. Alex Major, BC, 5-7, 7-6(7-4), 10-6.DoublesNo. 1 — Central won by default; No. 2 — Canaan Ross/Andrew Kirschenmann, C, def. Ian Harlan/Tyler Brunken, BC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Caleb Blanck/Owen Bickham, C, def. Lucas Snell/Jeremiah Sower, BC, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 — Ethan Tregilgas/Joseph Kirschenmann, C, def. Daniel Pham/Gage Navant 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Gj Mathematics Leo Striticus Andre Craig Nick Silzell Aeneas Mcbrayer Skowlund Mineralogy Economics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 56° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/56° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 57° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/57° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM Sunset: 07:17:40 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 60° 88° Mon Monday 88°/60° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 52% 61° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/61° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 92% 58° 68° Wed Wednesday 68°/58° Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 92% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 56% 56° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/56° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 51° 75° Fri Friday 75°/51° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business